Photo: Conor McGregor trains for upcoming wheelchair boxing match against comedian Al Foran

Conor McGregor has addressed his upcoming wheelchair boxing match against comedian Al Foran. The Irishman revealed that he's started training for the fight.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Conor McGregor posted a tweet confirming that he’ll be competing in the match, in addition to also directing lighthearted jibes at Al Foran. McGregor’s tweet read:

“Today we start preparation for my wheelchair boxing match in aid of @IrishWheelchair. Real excited to get in and have some fun / bust the eyeball of celebrity impersonator, Al Foran. Al you can be Pacino! Joe Pesci! Even big TyFury! But you still just fat Al from Tallaght to me.”

The wheelchair boxing match between Conor McGregor and Al Foran was initially rumored to take place in September. However, since McGregor was in the early stages of recovering from his leg injury, his doctors advised him against competing.

‘The Notorious’ did emphasize that he’ll try to compete in the match at the earliest. Conor McGregor noted that if his recovery process went according to plan, he could partake in a wheelchair boxing match in late October or in November/December.

The exact date for Conor McGregor’s wheelchair boxing match against Al Foran is yet to be confirmed. Fans can expect additional details regarding this to unravel in the days to come. The fight will be contested for a noble cause, as proceeds from it will be used for charitable purposes by the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Conor McGregor aims to make a triumphant return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent outing was a first-round TKO loss against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup in July.

Their UFC 264 fight witnessed Conor McGregor suffer a horrific leg injury towards the end of round one that rendered him unable to continue. The fight was waved off due to the Irishman’s injury and Poirier was declared the winner via TKO (doctor’s stoppage).

In the aftermath of UFC 264, Conor McGregor has been working incredibly hard to recover and return to his peak athletic form. The MMA legend and UFC icon suggested he could face Poirier for the fourth time when he returns.

McGregor has indicated that he could return to the welterweight division as well. ‘Mystic Mac’ has vowed to make a triumphant comeback to professional MMA competition and is expected to return in 2022.

