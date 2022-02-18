"Ti**y shake on the drop" - Conor McGregor trolls Nate Diaz after the Stockton native turns down possibility of trilogy fight

Conor McGregor posted a video of him scoring a knockdown against Nate Diaz in their second fight at UFC 202.

McGregor and Diaz have been embroiled in a heated rivalry. The Stockton native filled in for an injured Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC 196 and staged a shocking upset defeating the Irishman by submission. McGregor earned a hard-fought majority decision win in their rematch to even the scores. A trilogy fight between the two could prove to be incredibly lucrative.

However, the younger Diaz recently stated that he has no interest in a rubber match unless the Irishman can return from injury and win a few fights. The TUF 5 winner, who only has one fight left on his current deal, even suggested that he would contemplate retirement after a potential fight with Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor continued his war of words with Nate Diaz on social media and posted a video of him sending the Stockton native to the canvas with the caption:

"Nate diaz titty shake on the drop!"

Check out the post below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Nate diaz titty shake on the drop! Nate diaz titty shake on the drop! https://t.co/otNMJkbepo

Tim Simpson suggests that Conor McGregor could get a title shot on his return to the octagon

Conor McGregor is currently recovering after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his third fight with Dustin Poirier. A summer return may not be a possibility anymore, but the Irishman is expected to fight again this year.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Tim Simpson — McGregor's manager— opined that the former two-division champion could take on any opponent of his choosing. This could also include taking on the winner of the lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. According to Simpson:

"Let's see what happens in the title fight... Would you be surprised? The thing with Conor McGregor is he's always had options. He'll have options when he's ready and regardless of everything else that's going on in the division, he sells. He can fight anybody, regardless of what could be said is 'right' for the division. In the end business rules and he could step into that title fight if he wanted to."

Watch Simpson's appearance on The MMA Hour:

Despite losing three of his last four fights, Conor McGregor could conceivably fight for the title upon his return since he's the UFC's biggest box-office attraction. Even if he doesn't immediately set his sights on championship gold, there are several interesting opponents waiting for him.

Although Nate Diaz has declared that he isn't interested in a trilogy match with 'The Notorious', there might be too much involved for all parties to turn down. A fourth fight with Dustin Poirier could also be a possibility.

Edited by Anirudh B