"Know who made you" - Conor McGregor unloads on 'lanky streak of p*ss' Nate Diaz, pokes fun at rival's old UFC salary

Conor McGregor isn't backing down from his war of words with perennial rival Nate Diaz.

In his latest tweet, the 33-year-old UFC superstar laughed off Diaz's old UFC income, which he claims was a mere $20,000. McGregor suggested it was him who shot the Stockton native to stardom following their two electrifying encounters in 2016.

Questioning Diaz's business acumen, Conor McGregor responded to The Mac Life's tweet, which said the UFC welterweight was advised against signing a new contract with the promotion.

"Advised by who? Does this lanky streak of p*ss think he business savvy or something? Hey bro. You’d 15 fights in the ufc and were on 20k to fight 20k to win hahahaha 15 f**king fights. In the ufc! Eyelid hanging off your head and handed a 20k check pre tax. Know who made you"

The intensity of McGregor's rivalry with Diaz hasn't died down despite the fact it has been more than five years since they last fought.

The duo shared the octagon for the first time in March 2016, when Diaz shocked the MMA world by submitting the Irishman in the second round. McGregor, however, bounced back strongly in their rematch. He got the judges' nod when they ran it back in November.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz quarrel over their boxing skills

After Nick Diaz's return fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, Conor McGregor tweeted that the former Strikeforce champion is a better boxer than his younger brother.

The former two-division UFC champ suggested Nick's balance and composure was top notch compared to what Nate has displayed inside the octagon so far. Nate Diaz made sure to fire back at McGregor, while looking back on his first fight with 'The Notorious'.

"@TheNotoriousMMA My boxing’s p*ss? I banked on ur face, turned u into a wrestler, and then chocked u b***h. In reality, your whole country and belongings are mine. plus I made that fight and u took the bait. then I made masvidals bi*****s. don’t forget, I make this whole s**t spin"

Diaz's last fight was against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 this year. Surviving a late scare, the Englishman secured victory via unanimous decision. Diaz has expressed interest in fighting top-five welterweight Vicente Luque in December.

