Conor McGregor reacts after teammate Peter Queally loses to Patricky Freire at Bellator 270

Conor McGregor has weighed in on his teammate Peter Queally’s loss to Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire in their Bellator lightweight title fight at Bellator 270. With Patricky having avenged a previous loss to Queally and their series of fights being tied at 1-1, McGregor asserted that the two fighters ought to face off in a trilogy bout.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Conor McGregor posted an audio clip addressing the Bellator 270 main event matchup. ‘Notorious’ stated:

“Good fight; one apiece. One-one; that’s one-one for my scorecards, yeah. When’s the rematch?” McGregor added, “That’s one apiece. One-one; we go again, bro. We go again. We go again, brother, yeah.”

You can listen to the audio clip posted by Conor McGregor in the tweet below:

Conor McGregor’s SBG (Straight Blast Gym) Ireland teammate Peter Queally faced Patricky Freire at Bellator 258 in May of this year. Queally won via second-round TKO after the doctor advised that the fight be stopped due to a cut on Patricky’s face.

Meanwhile, Patricky's younger brother, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, previously held the Bellator featherweight and lightweight titles. Patricio vacated his lightweight belt after losing his featherweight belt to AJ McKee earlier this year.

Resultantly, Bellator booked top contenders Patricky Freire and Peter Queally to clash in a rematch, with the vacant Bellator lightweight title on the line. Patricky fought the Irish MMA stalwart in the headlining bout at tonight’s Bellator 270 event in Ireland.

The fight saw Patricky Freire hurt Peter Queally with a barrage of punches on the feet to secure a second-round TKO win. Patricky is now the new Bellator lightweight champion. Moreover, as suggested by Conor McGregor, a trilogy fight between Patricky and Queally could be on the cards in the future.

Conor McGregor aims to return to the octagon in 2022

Conor McGregor’s most recent fight was a first-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) loss against fellow lightweight star Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout at UFC 264 in July of this year. ‘Notorious’ suffered a horrific leg injury towards the end of round one and was unable to continue fighting, resulting in the fight being waved off.

Despite losing the trilogy 1-2 to ‘The Diamond’, Conor McGregor has consistently maintained that he’d have no qualms fighting Poirier for a fourth time. Furthermore, McGregor has also indicated that he could return to the welterweight division.

Presently, the MMA megastar is working hard on recovering from his injury. Conor McGregor recently hit the mitts as part of his boxing drills for the first time since the injury. The consensus in the MMA world is that McGregor will return to the octagon in 2022. That said, his next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be confirmed.

