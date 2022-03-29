"I believe he deserves a title shot"- Curtis Blaydes talks about Stipe Miocic next fight and possibly fighting him

After an impressive win in the UFC Columbus main event, Curtis Blaydes is back in the UFC heavyweight title conversation. Although Blaydes needs another win before a potential title shot, the talks of his next opponent have begun.

Blaydes did not have much time to celebrate before an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. Helwani began discussing the top fighters in the UFC heavyweight division. When asked about calling out Stipe Miocic post-fight, Curtis Blaydes said:

"I don't believe he would fight me. He deserves a title shot. I believe that."

Miocic's UFC presence has been weird since losing the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou. After being snubbed for the interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis, Miocic seemed slightly disrespected by the UFC.

With Ngannou out indefinitely with an injury, the heavyweight division has become hard to predict. Most fighters in the division think Miocic should be a part of a potential interim title. These arguments are valid because Miocic is arguably the heavyweight GOAT.

Meanwhile, Blaydes is in an intriguing spot in the division. Currently ranked fourth, Blaydes has won two straight fights against top-ten opponents. If Blaydes can get another win, it will only be a matter of time before he gets a title shot.

Curtis Blaydes's post-fight callout of Stipe Miocic was a "spur-of-the-moment."

During his post-fight interview at UFC Columbus, Curtis Blaydes said who he would like to fight next. Blaydes ended up calling out Miocic, who was in the crowd watching.

Although there may have been a misunderstanding, Helwani brought up how Miocic did not seem interested in fighting Blaydes. Before discussing a potential fight with Miocic, Blaydes explained why he made the callout by saying:

"At first, I was thinking Gane Gane Gane. Then when Daniel Cormier pointed out Stipe was there, I didn't even realize. When he brought it up, it was like a spur-of-the-moment."

Blaydes took a small amount of damage at UFC Columbus and surely wants to get back in the octagon with his reinvigorated confidence.

His future comes down to a potential interim title. Once that is announced, Blaydes's next opponent will be easier to predict.

Watch the interview with Blaydes and more on Ariel Helwani's "MMA Hour" below:

https://youtu.be/7X-f03Dwfzs

