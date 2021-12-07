"Conor might be a little overzealous" - Dan Hardy believes Conor McGregor may fight Nate Diaz upon return instead of getting a title shot

With Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return inching closer, the Irishman has been gunning for some of the biggest names in the division. What's more, the former two-division UFC champion even has his eyes trained on the lightweight strap as well.

Dan Hardy, however, believes an immediate return to a title fight is a long shot at best for Conor McGregor.

While in conversation with Denis Shkuratov and Kacper Rosolowski on Submission Radio, Hardy discussed Conor McGregor's options in the UFC when he's ready to return from his lengthy layoff, which came after he suffered a gruesome broken leg at UFC 264.

Highlighting the muscle mass that the Dubliner has gained, Hardy opined that a return at welterweight was much more likely than a shot at the UFC lightweight title. He further asserted that a third scrap between McGregor and Nate Diaz could be the best fight to make for MMA's biggest superstar.

"I think Conor may be a little overzealous in his immediate return. I mean, he's looking thick and heavy at the moment. You know, he's a good way from making 155 pounds in my opinion. I think if anything, we're going to see him at 170 pounds, fighting in a Nate Diaz trilogy or something like that. That's in my mind what really sells."

Conor McGregor entertaining offers for a fight from Khamzat Chimaev

Following a recent back and forth on Twitter, it seems like Conor McGregor may have found his next opponent. Nate Diaz tabled the idea of a fight between McGregor and the rising Khamzat Chimaev while he was feuding with the Irishman on social media.

It seems like 'Borz' and McGregor have cut the Stockton native out after 'The Notorious' star accepted Diaz's challenge. He responded with a tweet of his own, saying "No problem, b**ch." However, the post has since been deleted.

This prompted Khamzat Chimaev to put out his own challenge for Conor McGregor

"March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209."

he ran away like his brother March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️ March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️

