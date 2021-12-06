"Let's do it bro King vs. King" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out Conor McGregor for a March showdown 

Khamzat Chimaev's name has been thrown into the mix for Conor McGregor's opponent upon his return next year. In a recent post on social media, 'Borz' made his interest in locking horns with the Irishman crystal clear.

Khamzat Chimaev was recently rumored to feature in Nick Diaz's next fight in the UFC. However, the Swede claimed that the Stockton native ducked a fight against him, not unlike his brother Nate Diaz.

In a post on Twitter, Khamzat Chimaev offered 'The Notorious' and the fans a potential timeline:

"March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209," wrote Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter.

The idea, however, was initially tabled for discussion by none other than Nate Diaz himself. This has previously prompted Khamzat Chimaev and Conor McGregor to join forces against Nate Diaz.

After Nate Diaz suggested a fight between Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev, the Irishman clapped back at Diaz. He asserted that he was not one to back down from a clash. However, the tweet has since been deleted.

All this comes shortly after UFC president Dana White declared that a handful of fighters were afraid of going toe-to-toe against a fighter like Khamzat Chimaev. Considering the form that Chimaev is currently in, it is only natural that some fighters choose to duck him.

Khamzat Chimaev chided Nick and Nate Diaz on social media

In a previous post on Twitter, Khamzat Chimaev trained his aim at the Diaz brothers, flaming them after Nick Diaz allegedly ducked a fight against him.

"say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away @NateDiaz209," wrote Khamzat Chimaev on Twitter.

While a fight against either of the Diaz brothers is not on the cards for Khamzat Chimaev, he can take solace in the fact that Conor McGregor may take him up on his offer next year.

