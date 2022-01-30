Dan Hardy takes a jab at Dana White-Jake Paul beef using iconic scene from Star Wars 

Dan Hardy chimed in on the ongoing saga between UFC president Dana White and Jake Paul by making a hilarious Star Wars reference.

The combat sports analyst cited one of the most iconic scenes in cinema to seemingly point out how dramatic the feud between White and Paul has gotten. On Twitter, Hardy posted a GIF of Darth Vader revealing he was Luke Skywalker's father with the caption:

"I bet it turns out that Dana is [Jake Paul's] father..."

For context, Paul and White have been going back and forth on social media regarding the issue of fighter pay. The YouTube star-turned-professional boxer recently stoked the flames of the rivalry by releasing a diss track aimed at White and the UFC.

According to Hardy, the only way things will get more dramatic is if White somehow reveals he's Paul's father all along, much like Darth Vader did with Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Jake Paul takes aim at Dana White and other UFC stars on his diss track

Jake Paul didn't pull any punches in his latest diss track aimed towards Dana White and the UFC. In the music video, Paul was seen making the UFC boss tap out with a rear-naked choke.

The three-minute long track begins with Paul saying, "Now everybody from the UFC, put your mother***ing hands up and follow me..."

Paul then takes a shot at UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal. 'The Problem Child' has been lobbying for a matchup against either one over the past few years.

The song wraps up with Paul delivering a final statement to White, demanding more pay and healthcare for UFC fighters.

"Dana, pay your fighters more. Give them healthcare, you scumbag. I haven’t met a single person who says anything good about you. I passed my drug test and you went silent. I’m keeping my foot on your neck until you tap, bit**. Stop raising your pay-per-view prices on the fans and not paying fighters more. Greedy, old, lonely, bald, b****."

