"I've got enough on my plate" - Dan Hooker responds to Arman Tsarukyan calling him out at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann

Arman Tsarukyan called out Dan Hooker after a spectacular knockout victory over Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. 'The Hangman' has now responded to Tsarukyan's callout in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

"Yeah well I will say man I have been in a bit of a whirlwind. Yeah, I saw the callout and I was just like man I got enough on my plate. I have got enough on my plate to... I don't have time to kind of think about what's happening next. So yeah, I will get in there with Nasrat (Haqparast). That's my hundred percent focus at the moment."

According to Dan Hooker, he is too occupied with his next fight to think about Tsarukyan's callout. He claimed to be completely focused on his next opponent, Nasrat Haqparast.

Dan Hooker is scheduled to take on Nasrat Haqparast this weekend at UFC 266. The Kiwi hasn't stepped foot in the octagon since getting knocked out against Michael Chandler at UFC 257 in January. This is Hooker's longest break between fights since he has been in the UFC.

A few days ago, it seemed unlikely that Dan Hooker would make it to UFC 266. He couldn't get his US visa approved in New Zealand. Fortunately, the Kiwi was able to procure an emergency visa with hardly a week left for the bout.

Matt Manukia @MattManukiaTVNZ At the US Embassy with @danthehangman who has just been granted his visa to fight at UFC 266 in Vegas. This looked impossible just a few days ago. What a result. 👊🏽 At the US Embassy with @danthehangman who has just been granted his visa to fight at UFC 266 in Vegas. This looked impossible just a few days ago. What a result. 👊🏽 https://t.co/GTyuBhcOqQ

When Arman Tsarukyan called out Dan Hooker

Arman Tsarukyan delivered a highlight-reel knockout win over Christos Giagos at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann. Now riding a four-fight win streak, 'Ahalkalakets' proceeded to call out a high-level opponent in Dan Hooker. Referring to his previous beef with 'The Hangman,' Tsarukyan said in the post-fight interview:

"I want to fight with Dan Hooker if he wins next Saturday. I want to beat this guy. He speaks a lot of bad words to me and I want to kill this guy. He’s a bullsh*t guy. It’s a good fight for me because he’s famous, he’s ranked, and if I beat him, I can get top five – and from there, it’s easy to get a title shot.”

