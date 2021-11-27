"Maybe there was a bit of PTSD" - Coach Eugene Bareman reveals why he initially dismissed Dan Hooker's idea of potentially moving down to featherweight 

Dan Hooker caught the MMA world by surprise when he stepped on a scale and weighed in at 146 pounds. The prospect of the lightweight going down to fight at 145 pounds quickly flooded the MMA news circuits.

Dan Hooker’s coach, Eugene Bareman, shared his insight on Hooker's potential drop to 145 on ‘It's Time For Sports’. Bareman said:

“Dan [Hooker] thought of the idea a while ago… at the start of the year maybe. Me and the coaches pretty quickly and firmly dismissed the idea. Maybe that was a bit of PTSD from when he used to make that weight." Bareman said initially.

He continued with:

"It definitely could be a viable option. Look, he used to make featherweight... The weight cutting procedure that we used back then to what it is now is black and white. It's completely different with the amount of science that goes into it now."

Watch the full interview with Coach Bareman on 'It's Time For Sports' below:

Coach Bareman was scared for Dan Hooker's health because of the way they used to make weight for the featherweight division. However, with recent improvements to fighters' diets and weight cutting practices, there may be a chance still to see 'The Hangman' fight smaller counterparts.

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Dan Hooker ( @danthehangman ) made featherweight in a test cut to signal him returning to the division #UFC 🔥🔥 bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/d… Dan Hooker (@danthehangman) made featherweight in a test cut to signal him returning to the division #UFC 🔥🔥bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/d…

“The move excites me”- Dan Hooker details his plan on moving to featherweight

There is no shortage of fans who would love to see Dan Hooker move down to featherweight and fight some high-level names. ‘The Hangman’ has produced some thrilling fights in the lightweight division.

During a discussion on the ‘It’s Time For Sports’ YouTube channel, Hooker said:

"The moves excites me, and from what I can hear it excites a lot of fans as well... Yeah, we'll go down for something exciting. For something that is going to put you back in the mix. Put you back in the contention for those main event spots... I'm not going to go down and fight someone you never heard of. I can just stay at lightweight, not make a weight cut, and fight someone you've never heard of."

Watch the full interview with Dan Hooker on 'It's Time For Sports' below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There are a slew of fighters in the featherweight division 'The Hangman' can put his name next to on a main event card. Edson Barboza and 'The Korean Zombie' are just a couple of contenders that Hooker can fight to start his 145lbs journey.

Watch: 5 UFC fighters who found success in the WWE!

Edited by Jack Cunningham