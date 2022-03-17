F***ing disgusting and scary - Dana White on Donald Trump's episode of Full Send Podcast getting taken down from YouTube

Dana White has reacted to YouTube pulling down NELK's latest Full Send Podcast with Donald Trump, who made some controversial statements while on the show.

Appearing on a recent episode of Impaulsive, the UFC President expressed his disgust at the action taken by the video streaming service and deemed it a scary move:

"The fact that Trump's podcast with Full Send got taken down is f**king disgusting and more importantly, it's scary. Very f**king scary! Voter fraud, my f**king a**. B******t."

Watch Dana White react to Donald Trump's episode of Full Send Podcast getting removed in the video below:

The podcast in question was apparently well on its way to pulling some serious numbers before getting removed. According to NELK founder Kyle Forgeard, the episode amassed a massive 5 million views within 24 HOURS of being uploaded on the video sharing platform.

KYLE @KyleForgeard Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that over 5M views in 24 hours. Youtube has DELETED our trump episode that over 5M views in 24 hours. https://t.co/MqH0ZdREJD

As per The Podcast Charts by Spotify, Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast is only behind Joe Rogan‘s JRE podcast, which is currently leading the chart at number one.

The Full Send Podcast featuring the former United States president was pulled down by YouTube for violating the platform's community guidelines on misinformation.

Trump touched upon a variety of different topics during his podcast appearance. It appears that it was his statement on the 2020 election that led to the video getting removed.

When asked about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the former US leader accused the present government of incompetency before suggesting that it came to power through fraudulent means in the 2020 election.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski Trump went on a UFC podcast today. The interviewer calls him, “Donnie” and asks him if we should be afraid of a nuclear war right now. Trump, “I think you should be scared. I think it’s serious.” Trump went on a UFC podcast today. The interviewer calls him, “Donnie” and asks him if we should be afraid of a nuclear war right now. Trump, “I think you should be scared. I think it’s serious.” https://t.co/zZa50UWKB5

Dana White claims Jake Paul is too big for Conor McGregor

Jake Paul has been calling out Conor McGregor for a fight ever since he transitioned into the world of boxing. During his appearance on Impaulsive, Dana White was asked if he would be open to booking a fight between the younger Paul brother and the Irish superstar.

The UFC boss suggested that the YouTuber-turned-boxer is too big compared to 'The Notorious', who once competed at 145 lbs in the UFC:

"He [Jake Paul] shouldn’t even be fighting Conor McGregor. These guys [Paul brothers] are f***ing huge. What’s your brother, 6 feet 1, 210? Conor McGregor is 145, 155 pounds. There’s weight classes for a reason."

Watch the full episode of Impaulsive with Dana White in the video below:

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by John Cunningham