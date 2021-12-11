"He is a nightmare" - Dana White isn't a fan of Conor McGregor's attitude towards media obligations but says the Irishman is 'easy to do business with'

Dana White has claimed Conor McGregor is a nightmare to work with when it comes to UFC media obligations.

During a recent episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the UFC president said former featherweight and lightweight champion McGregor arrived very for live ESPN press conferences.

However, he added that the Irish mixed martial artist is easy to do business with on the behind the scenes front.

"He [McGregor] is still passionate about fighting, you know what I mean. Yeah, he might be training like Rocky in Rocky 3, on yachts. But the guy is still fired up to fight and passionate about the sport... Conor's a nightmare in the fact that if the press conference is at 4 o'clock and it is airing live on ESPN, he'll show up at 7:15. With that s**t, he is a nightmare. But dealing with Conor McGregor behind the scenes business-wise, he's a smart kid. Obviously, look at what he has done. And he's easy to do business with," said White.

White also confirmed McGregor's in the gym and ready to make an octagon comeback. 'The Notorious' is currently nursing a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor has only two fights left on his current UFC contract

Conor McGregor has recently stressed he has two bouts left on his current UFC contract. McGregor assured fans online that he intends to keep fighting for the world's largest MMA promotion.

'Mystic Mac' (22-6) is expected to return to action in the second quarter of 2022. The Irishman weighs around 190 pounds right now and it's still unclear which division he will fight in during his anticipated comeback.

'Notorious' became the first star in UFC history to hold two belts simultaneously after defeating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.

He also holds the record for the fastest knockout in UFC title fight history - a 13-second finish against Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in December 2015.

