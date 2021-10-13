"Boxing needed that fight" - Dana White lauds 'incredible heavyweight fight' between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder

Dana White has expressed his opinion on the recently concluded trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

In a press conference after Dana White's Contender Series Week 7, the UFC president spoke about the importance of the fight for the sport of boxing.

"I thought it was awesome. I think, going into it, my thought process was, 'for what?'... And then I thought, you know why? Because boxing needed that fight. It was an incredible heavyweight fight. I think both guys fought their a**es off and for Fury, to come in 277 lbs and fight the way he fought, get knocked down, get back up, keep fighting, it's just exactly what boxing needed. Congratulations to both of them, everybody involved and the sport of boxing."

Watch Dana White talk about Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 at the 9:40 mark of the video below:

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder engaged in an action-packed trilogy fight for the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The grudge match took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'The Gypsy King' successfully defended his titles. He knocked Wilder out in the eleventh round of the bout, taking his score to 2-0 in the trilogy.

Watch the finish below:

The titanic clash saw both fighters get knocked down. It will be remembered as one of the most thrilling heavyweight fights in boxing history.

Dana White accurately predicted Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight

Dana White backed Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. The UFC boss picked 'The Gypsy King' to make easy work of Wilder. He also said that Tyson Fury was 'too good' to lose.

In a press conference, he commented:

"I think Fury's too good. I think Fury's got that number."

Watch Dana White pick the winner of Fury vs. Wilder 3 below:

Also Read

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh