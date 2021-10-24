"We absolutely tell you where to fight" - Dana White reacts to Paulo Costa's weight cut fiasco for Marvin Vettori fight at UFC Fight Night 196

During the UFC Vegas 41 post-event press conference, Dana White confirmed that Paulo Costa would continue fighting at light heavyweight moving forward.

When asked what the future holds for Costa, the UFC president, without any hesitation, stated that Paulo Costa will be fighting at 205. He even mentioned that whenever there is a similar situation, the UFC will decide the weight class for the fighter.

"Yeah, we absolutely tell you where to fight when this happens. He's gonna have to fight at 205."

Days prior to this weekend's UFC Fight Night, Paulo Costa revealed he was massively overweight for his main event showdown against Marvin Vettori. The pair was initially supposed to face one another at middleweight.

Shortly afterward, it was confirmed that Costa and Vettori would meet at a catchweight (195 lbs). However, it is no secret that the UFC isn't a fan of catchweight fights, and the bout was eventually moved to light heavyweight.

Marvin Vettori edged past Paulo Costa in thrilling main event

At UFC Fight Night 196, Marvin Vettori edged past Paulo Costa after five brutal rounds. Vettori was relentless in the early stages of the fight and was the smarter of the two in the first and second rounds.

Also Read

Paulo Costa looked like he was out of gas early but found a second wind and kept up his powerful flurries in the latter stages of the fight. The Brazilian once again proved why he's called 'The Eraser', hitting Vettori with brutal shots to the body and head.

In the final round of the fight, Costa came out all guns blazing. Despite losing the early rounds of the bout, the Brazilian showed impressive cardio to win the fifth frame. However, it was not enough, as Vettori claimed a deserved unanimous decision victory.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh