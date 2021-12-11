Dana White reveals who he thinks was the UFC fighter of the year in 2021

Dana White has revealed who he believes was UFC Fighter of the Year in 2021. The UFC president asserted Kamaru Usman should be regarded as the latest calendar year’s top fighter.

Apart from the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Dana White also named current UFC women’s strawweight queen Rose Namajunas as a 2021 Fighter of the Year candidate. In an interview with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, White opened up on multiple topics, including which UFC fighters he feels had the best run this year:

“Rose [Namajunas] could be on that list, too,” Dana White said. The feed during the interview had seemingly cut off and Robbie Fox requested him to repeat who he’d named before Namajunas as the potential Fighter of the Year 2021. White replied by saying, “[Kamaru] Usman.”

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg remains in a league of his own after seeing off his fiercest, most bitter rival! #AndSTILL the KING.🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg remains in a league of his own after seeing off his fiercest, most bitter rival! #UFC268 #AndSTILL the KING.🇳🇬🏆 @Usman84kg remains in a league of his own after seeing off his fiercest, most bitter rival! #UFC268 https://t.co/hQxhtw9dD7

Kamaru Usman went 3-0, amassing three impressive UFC welterweight title defenses, in 2021. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ most recent fight was a unanimous decision win in a rematch against Colby Covington at UFC 268. Usman is rumored to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards next.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas has gone 2-0 in 2021. ‘Thug’ Rose reclaimed her UFC women’s strawweight title by defeating Zhang Weili via first-round KO at UFC 261 in April.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope #AndSTILL!



🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! 🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! #UFC268 #AndSTILL!🌹🏆 @RoseNamajunas took it to a different level tonight but showed championship heart to get it done! #UFC268 https://t.co/bo6xpfFane

Namajunas defended her belt via split decision in a rematch against Zhang at UFC 268. Carla Esparza, Marina Rodriguez, and Jessica Andrade are being considered as potential next opponents for Namajunas.

Watch Dana White’s interview with Barstool Sports in the video below:

UFC president Dana White has also revealed his pick for Fight of the Year 2021

Speaking to Robbie Fox, UFC boss Dana White praised top-tier lightweights Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler for their all-time classic war at UFC 268. In response to Fox asking which fight he regards as Fight of the Year 2021, White explained:

“I mean, that’s a no-brainer. Off the top of my head, right here, asking me that question, it would have to be Gaethje-Chandler.” White continued, “It was insane. The fact that it was at MSG [Madison Square Garden] – The fans were absolutely f**king insane, and just everything with that fight.”

Dana White emphasized he felt sorry for the fighters in the featherweight bout that took place immediately after the Gaethje-Chandler matchup. That fight witnessed Shane Burgos defeat Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision in a thrilling three-round war.

The UFC president praised Burgos and Quarantillo, while noting their incredible matchup was overshadowed by the epic Gaethje-Chandler bout that Gaethje won via unanimous decision.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 Bold predictions for UFC 269

Edited by Joshua Broom