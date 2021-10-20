"I don't know what the truth is" - Dana White says he hasn't talked to Conor McGregor about altercation with the Italian DJ

Dana White has refused to comment on Conor McGregor's latest controversy.

McGregor was recently accused of punching popular Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti this past weekend in Rome. However, the UFC boss said he's not in a position to give an opinion as he doesn't know enough about the incident. Speaking to reporters at the Contender Series press conference, White said:

"We talked about it a little bit today at matchmaking. I don't know enough about it. I honestly don't know enough about it to comment on it. Obviously I’ve seen what you guys have – you guys have seen more than me, actually, to be honest with you. I haven’t talked to Conor. So, I don’t know what the truth is. I don’t know exactly what happened. So to comment on it, I really can’t."

McGregor hasn't provided a statement since the alleged incident. However, this isn't the first time the Irishman has been accused of displaying violence in public. McGregor has been arrested a total of three times, but his latest controversy did not lead to another trip to the police station.

Watch Dana White's full interview below:

What was Conor McGregor accused of?

Francesco Facchinetti took to social media to accuse Conor McGregor of punching him in the face and breaking his nose. The story was first reported by Italian pundit Il Messagero.

According Facchinetti's statement, he and his wife hung out with the former UFC champion and his fiancee, Dee Devlin. Just as they were about to leave, McGregor reportedly attacked him out of nowhere. On his Instagram Stories, the DJ said (translated from Italian by Pro Sports Extra):

“I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person.”

Facchinetti's wife, Wilma Helena Faissol, shared a similar account of her version of events using her Instagram Stories. Faissol said McGregor invited them to another party, and when they refused, the Irishman appeared to be offended and struck her husband.

