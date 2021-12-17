"We crushed 2020 and 2021" - Dana White shares iconic John Wayne scene from 'Hondo' to celebrate UFC's success during pandemic era

UFC president Dana White has spoken of his satisfaction that the promotion has been able to function throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ever since March 2020, the UFC has been forced to work under a completely different set of circumstances when it comes to their day-to-day operations, as has been the case for most companies on the planet.

The COVID-19 pandemic threw the plans of billions into a state of uncertainty. The UFC has had to adjust and made some mistakes along the way, which includes a distinct lack of testing for their first few events post the outbreak. However, they've managed to come out of it fairly unscathed.

The pandemic isn't over by a long shot and Dana White himself knows that, but with 2022 on the horizon, he took some time to look back on what has been an insane couple of years.

"I LOVE this old school, hardcore, clip!!! This post is not about swimming. It’s about teaching young people that life is full of adversity. Throughout your life YOU WILL find yourself in some scary situations, and nothing is more important than learning how to fight through the s*** that is thrown at you. What covid did for the UFC was give us the opportunity to prove that fear, hardship, and uncertainty are actually opportunities to grow.

We crushed 2020 and 2021. It is time for everything to get back to normal. Make 2022 your year. JUMP IN AND SWIM!"

Dana White isn't perfect, but there are very few people who would've been able to guide the UFC through this period in the manner that he has done.

What's next for Dana White?

Despite becoming a very rich man off the back of the UFC's sale in 2016, Dana White is showing no signs of slowing down.

Instead of moving away from the sport, 'Uncle Dana' wants to keep on going for as long as he can.

When the ESPN deal kicked in back in March 2019, Dana White also signed a new seven-year contract to stay on as president of the UFC.

With that in mind, you'd have to think he will continue making fights for as long as he possibly can.

