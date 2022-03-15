Pictures: Dana White shows off new custom AK-47 art piece

Dana White is thrilled to have been presented with his new custom-made AK-47 art piece.

The UFC president is acquainted with Bran Symondson, a renowned artist known for his artworks inspired by the war in Afghanistan. The pair recently linked up for White's new one-of-a-kind AK-47 art piece. He took to Instagram to share pictures of the installation, which you can check out below:

Sharing a short backstory of his aforementioned piece of art, Symandson detailed that he used money as a base design to represent the "change of currency" over the years. He also injected the UFC acronym in one of the AK-47 bullets to pay homage to White's legacy as the promotion's president.

In a recent Instagram post, Symandson wrote:

"Unique piece for @danawhite - the narrative represents the change of currency through the ages but also represents the hard work and humility of a man who has built an empire @ufc. Respect"

Dana White once evaded real-life gunmen

Being the president of the most prestigious MMA promotion in the world, Dana White likely lives a lavish and comfortable lifestyle. However, his road to becoming a high-profile executive was not a walk in the park.

White used to live in Boston, where he established a small boxing class business back in the day. At one point, he got caught up with some local mobsters over a money dispute. One day, Boston mobster Kevin Weeks, who was a trusted henchman of crime boss James 'Whitey' Bulger, demanded $2,500 from White.

With the pressure mounting, White didn't pay Weeks and decided to flee Boston for Las Vegas instead. He eventually met the Fertitta brothers and the rest, as they say, is history.

In an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, he recalled:

"One day I was teaching a [boxing] class in one of the big clubs in South Boston and these two guys walked into the class and said, ‘Hey, we need to talk to you.’ He basically said, ‘You owe us money.' It was like $2,500, which was like $25,000 to me back then, and said, ‘You owe us money.’ It was actually a guy named Kevin Weeks. Basically said I owed him some money, and I didn’t pay him. This went on for a while and one day I was at my place and I got a call and they said, ‘You owe us the money tomorrow by 1 o’clock.' I literally hung up the phone, picked up the phone and called Delta and bought a ticket to Vegas."

Watch Dana White tell the story below:

Edited by C. Naik