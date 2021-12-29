Dana White on whether he would allow Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal to fight Jake Paul

Following Jake Paul's decisive victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, 'The Problem Child' has been on the lookout for bigger fights. The likes of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal caught his eye; however, Dana White has seemingly poured cold water over all his plans.

While appearing on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, UFC president Dana White confirmed that a boxing matchup fight between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal is completely out of the question.

"No! You notice, he wants to fight everybody that's not his weight class, you know guys that are older and all this bulls**t. Go find a boxer. Go hump somebody else's leg, you goofball," exclaimed Dana White.

Catch the entire segment of 'THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas' with Dana White, Teddy Atlas and Ken Rideout right here:

Jake Paul challenged to fight inside the octagon

After the dust settled in the aftermath of his resounding knockout victory against Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul issued callouts to Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. He was subsequently shot down by 'Gamebred'.

However, that was not the end of the feud between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal. In response to his initial call-out, 'Gamebred' took to social media in a bid to call 'The Problem Child' out for a fight in the octagon.

"You can't afford me to come over. So, let me tell you a little secret about me then though, I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You're neither, you understand? I know it hurts... I'll tell you what? Come on over to the UFC, sign on one-fight deal, let Dana [White] give you whatever the f**k he's gotta pay you, I'll break your jaw in front of the whole world, man. I promise you that. If you really want it, come get it,"

Considering UFC president Dana White's contempt for Jake Paul, a fight inside the octagon under the UFC banner seems highly unlikely for 'The Problem Child'.

However, should Dana White ever change his mind, a fight between Jorge Masvidal and the YouTuber-turned-boxer has all the makings of a blockbuster event.

