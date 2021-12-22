Jake Paul hits them so bad, they make fun of themselves - Daniel Cormier not a fan of Tyron Woodley trolling himself

Daniel Cormier wasn't happy with Tyron Woodley's decision to create a meme-making contest at his own expense following his brutal knockout loss against Jake Paul.

Three days after getting laid out by the YouTuber, Woodley appears to be in good spirits. So much so that he has offered $5,000 to whoever can make the most creative meme of his KO loss.

Yesterday, the former UFC welterweight champion announced that he has already selected a winner. Instagram user @chrisashley created the winning meme – a video that shows Tyron Woodley face-planting through the canvas and into different dimensions.

Although Woodley wasn't hurting anybody but himself, Cormier admitted that he wasn't a fan of the idea. During a recent episode of ESPN's DC & RC YouTube show on YouTube, Cormier said:

"It's a bad look. And you know what's worse? [What happened] after. I don't know what T-Wood was doing on social media. He pulls the knockout. He made a contest about [making memes of himself], it's like Jake Paul is beating these dudes so bad, that they start to make fun of themselves."

Check out Daniel Cormier's reaction to Tyron Woodley trolling himself below:

Daniel Cormier explains why it's dangerous for UFC fighters like Tyron Woodley to fight Jake Paul

In the same episode, Daniel Cormier explained why he believes UFC fighters could be playing with fire by facing Jake Paul. The former two-division champion said:

"They're going to fight this kid under his ruleset. This kid has all the time in the world to train. Kid has money. Kid has ways of improving, and honestly, he's much better than people want to give him credit for. The kid can fight a little bit."

After knocking out Tyron Woodley, Paul called out UFC welterweight superstars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, who were both in attendance. Masvidal has seemingly declined the challenge in an Instagram post, while Diaz has yet to comment on the issue.

