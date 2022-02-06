Daniel Cormier looking for opponents to beat in golf and other sports - "Who wants the smoke?"

Daniel Cormier reigned supreme over two weight classes during his stint in the UFC. However, it seems like he has managed to replicate the same success in sports like golf. He recently took to Twitter to issue an open challenge to MMA professionals.

'DC' called upon his colleagues to square up on the fairway or in any other sport. The former double-champ recalled his game of golf with Justin Gaethje. He further promised to make short work of his next opponent like he did to 'The Highlight'.

Cormier also promised to pay for his prospective opponents' travel and make his money back by winning a wager placed on their game.

"I got a question, who in MMA plays golf or sports and is in Houston! I’m trying to play someone else on the course like I whipped Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje). I’ll fly you in to destroy you, and you’ll pay me back with the bet money. Who wants the smoke?"

Check out Daniel Cormier's post on Twitter right here:

His post on Twitter prompted responses from a number of influential individuals, including prominent MMA journalist Kevin Iole, a former UFC fighter and co-host of the Weighing In podcast Josh Thomson and more.

'DC' also received a response from promoter extraordinaire Malki Kawa. The First Round Management bigwig offered to play Cormier in a one-on-one game of basketball.

Daniel Cormier warns Justin Gaethje against wrestling Charles Oliveira at UFC 274

While in conversation with Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA's DC and RC Show, Daniel Cormier offered some insight into Justin Gaethje's prospects in his upcoming title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

Talking up Gaethje's stand-up game, 'DC' admitted that Oliveira had significantly improved his striking as well.

He further acknowledged the fact that Gaethje had superior wrestling skills. However, he warned 'The Highlight' to be wary of Oliveira's grappling. Cormier went on to hail the Brazilian as a submission specialist.

"[Justin Gaethje] does have the wrestling advantage, but who wants to grapple with Charles Oliveira? This is the greatest submission specialist in UFC history. You really got to pick your poison when it comes to the approach that you're taking against 'Do Bronx'."

Watch Daniel Cormier break down the clash between Justin Gaethe and Charles Oliveira right here:

Over the course of his storied career in MMA, Charles Oliveira has managed to record 32 wins with 20 of those coming by way of submission. He holds the record for the most submission wins (15) in the UFC.

Gaethje and Oliveira are set to lock horns with the lightweight title on the line at UFC 274. The event is scheduled to take place on May 7.

