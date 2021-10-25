"Don't mess this up being all mean" - Daniel Cormier offers Marvin Vettori a piece of advice after his win against Paulo Costa

Retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier offered some advice to Marvin Vettori after the Italian defeated Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196.

Cormier posted a video via his official Twitter handle, telling 'The Italian Dream' not to be 'mean' and to handle himself with class.

He said:

"To Marvin Vettori. My man, I'm a professional wrestling guy and you had a face turn like no one can imagine. What a face turn means is that you go from the bad guy to the good guy. You stop hearing the boos with you hit the curtain, now you hear the cheers when you walk towards the ring. Right now, the way you handle [yourself] this week, with Dana coming in and giving you the rub, telling you that you were such a professional... now you're on the good side, your face! Don't mess this up man, don't mess this up Marvin. Don't go out there acting all crazy..."

Watch the video below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Congrats on a great win and face turn @marvinvettori don’t mess this up being all mean and shit man 😊 whole video youtu.be/b4hsMUY4i1w Congrats on a great win and face turn @marvinvettori don’t mess this up being all mean and shit man 😊 whole video youtu.be/b4hsMUY4i1w https://t.co/kmZsf6sn9z

Marvin Vettori secured a unanimous decision victory (48-46 on all scorecards) against Paulo Costa at UFC Fight Night 196. Vettori outstruck 'The Eraser' on the feet, and despite losing the final round, did enough to secure the win.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. Marvin Vettori (190) and Paulo Costa (163) combined for 353 significant strikes landed, the 4th largest count in UFC history and the largest count ever not featuring Max Holloway, per UFC Stats. https://t.co/41iyC39KcY

Marvin Vettori did not show any respect towards Costa in the post-fight press conference. 'The Italian Dream' was seemingly displeased with Paulo Costa's weight-cut issues leading up to the fight. He also posted a video on his Instagram story of him drinking wine after the contest, mocking Paulo Costa.

Vettori said:

"Here's some wine from my beautiful hometown Mezzocorona. I was gonna give it to Costa, but f**k him! He doesn't deserve it. I'm gonna drink it myself."

Daniel Cormier disagreed with Paulo Costa's point deduction after eye poking Marvin Vettori

Paulo Costa eye-poked Marvin Vettori in the second round of their fight.

The accidental strike forced referee Jason Herzog to deduct a point from Paulo Costa. Herzog claimed that he had already warned 'The Eraser' about his fingers pointing forward and had asked the Brazilian to be careful.

Daniel Cormier disagreed with the point deduction, saying that Herzog had treated Costa 'unfairly' and that the reason for the punishment was Costa's 'bad guy' image throughout fight week.

Watch Daniel Cormier's full take on the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori fight below:

