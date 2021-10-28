"Eye for an eye" - Daniel Cormier and UFC referee Jason Herzog joke about recent eye poke dispute

Daniel Cormier and Jason Herzog have crossed paths after their recent eye poke disagreement.

Last Saturday night, referee Jason Herzog opted to take a point from Paulo Costa for an eye poke he landed on Marvin Vettori. Herzog had previously warned Costa about a possible point deduction if he didn’t close his fist. Subsequently, he followed through on the threat.

Daniel Cormier took exception to Herzog’s decision and noted that he thought the referee was “too quick” to take a point from the Brazilian. In a light-hearted moment, the pair took their dispute to social media after recently running into one another in Abu Dhabi.

There are many disagreements that have taken place throughout the history of mixed martial arts. More often than not, they can be resolved, as was the case here with Daniel Cormier and Jason Herzog.

The history of Daniel Cormier and eye pokes

Daniel Cormier is no stranger to eye pokes and the damage they can inflict. During both his first and second bouts with Stipe Miocic, the former two-weight world champion was accused of poking Miocic in the eye. The pokes caused Miocic severe damage that required surgery. Regardless of whether it was accidental or intentional, Miocic himself had noted that it left an impact.

In the third and final fight of their trilogy, Daniel Cormier was on the receiving end of a really bad eye poke. It left him with visible damage as the contest wore on. Thankfully he didn’t require surgery on the injury. However, it served as an unfortunate way to bring his professional mixed martial arts career to an end.

Daniel Cormier will now be focusing on this weekend at UFC 267. He is expected to be at the commentary desk for what is bound to be another Fight Island extravaganza. Among the many clashes on the show is AKA pal Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker. Cormier recently interviewed the Dagestani warrior ahead of this weekend's fight.

