"Incredibly humbling" - Darren Till on Israel Adesanya still willing to fight him despite back-to-back losses

Darren Till has suffered a fall from grace throughout his last few outings inside the octagon. However, he recently reacted to Israel Adesanya's coach's comments about a potential fight between the two.

Till has only won one fight in the UFC since his first career loss that came way back in September 2018 in a fight against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228.

This second-round submission loss marked the start of a run of bad form, during which he suffered losses against Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker, and Derek Brunson. However, 'The Gorilla' recorded a solitary split decision win against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November 2019.

While in conversation with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, he opened up about how he stacked up against the top contenders and Israel Adesanya, in particular, in the middleweight division.

"I know a lot of people are saying right now, like, [Israel Adesanya's] the king, which he is. And, you know, [Robert Whittaker's] ahead of everyone else, but you know, I strongly disagree. Like as I said, [inaudible] it's funny because I've seen Rob do an interview this year last week on the scene and Izzy's coach and they both still name me like is his coach says he still wants to fight with me, which is you know incredibly humbling for him to say that, even after me coming off, you know, two losses back to back."

Till further admitted that he could outperform Adesanya and Whittaker after making certain minor adjustments to his game.

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till display their philanthropic side

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev have made several headlines for their newly established partnership on the training mats. In a bid to find his way back to winning ways, Till has been training at the Allstar Training Center in Stockholm, Sweden, alongside Chimaev.

However, it seems like Chimaev and Till have been spending time together away from the training mats helping people. In a recent video on social media, the two were seen handing meals on a cold night in Stockholm to the homeless with Reza Madadi.

