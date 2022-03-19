Darren Till narrates hilarious story of Khamzat Chimaev stealing energy drinks from UFC PI

Darren Till recently narrated a hilarious story of Khamzat Chimaev stealing energy drinks from the UFC PI (Performance Institute). During a Q&A session ahead of the UFC London event that’ll take place on March 19th, Till revealed that Chimaev hoarded drinks from a fridge at the PI.

Liverpool’s Darren Till recently trained at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden alongside the likes of Khamzat Chimaev and Alexander Gustafsson, particularly forming a close friendship with Chimaev.

When asked what he thinks is the craziest thing that he and Chimaev have done together, Till jestingly asserted that he can’t reveal it in public. ‘The Gorilla’ also joked that he’ll be surprised if they made it through the year.

Additionally, Till suggested that Chimaev wants to return to Liverpool to train and live alongside ‘The Gorilla' stated:

“I’ve got a brilliant story that I think is funny. I don’t know if yous will find it funny. So, we’re training at the UFC PI in Vegas. And obviously, all fighters eat free and stuff like that. But they have a fridge; full of protein drinks, and monsters, and these nice milk drinks; they do."

"So, me and Khamzat we're getting our food the other day. And he looks at me, and he’s got his big UFC bag. And he goes, starts just ruffling everything in his UFC bag. So, the next day, I was coming out to the changing rooms. And I heard one fighter say to his friend, ‘F**king hell. I’ve been coming here every day now for the past weekend. There’s no drinks.’” Till laughed and added, “So, yeah. That’s a nice story.”

Watch Darren Till’s Q&A session in the video below:

Gilbert Burns believes his fight against Khamzat Chimaev won’t go the distance

While Darren Till’s next fight hasn’t been finalized yet, Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Many believe that a win over Burns could catapult ‘Borz’ into the UFC welterweight title picture. 'Durinho', for his part, is supremely confident heading into his clash against the undefeated Chimaev.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, ‘Durinho’ explained that he foresees his fight against ‘Borz’ likely ending in a stoppage. Burns said:

"I don't see a decision. I see a knockout or a submission. Second-round or third-round finish. I think it's gonna be as exciting as everybody feel it’s gonna be. I don't believe that fight goes to the decision. It might go, if it go somewhere [decision], both are gonna be bleeding. It's gonna be tough. But I don't believe it's going to the judges."

Watch Gilbert Burns' full interview below:

