"He's one of the best" - Demetrious Johnson talks about Khabib Nurmagomedov's GOAT status

Demetrious Johnson has heaped praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'Mighty Mouse' caught up with Combat Sports on Fanatics View ahead of his upcoming mixed-rules fight. DJ was asked about where Nurmagomedov stands in his rankings for greatest fighters of all time. The former UFC 135-pound kingpin said:

"He's one of the best ever to do it, definitely at lightweight. The only thing I wish to have seen from him is more activity as a champion. He cleaned out the division but I think, as far as lightweight champions ever go, he's one of the best. He's the only guy who retired at 29-0. I mean, he was very, very skillful the way he went about his fights and his competition."

As far as Johnson is concerned, 'The Eagle' is hands down the greatest 155-pound mixed martial artist of all time. However, 'Mighty Mouse' believes Nurmagomedov is not the best ever as the Dagestani reigned for too short. Johnson respects Nurmagomedov's decision to retire when he did but claims that two title defenses aren't enough to be considered the GOAT.

Watch Demetrious Johnson's full interview below:

Mixed-rules: Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang

Demetrious Johnson is gearing up to fight Muay Thai star Rodtang in an MMA-Muay Thai hybrid bout at ONE: X, the Asia-based promotion's tenth-anniversary show. The event will take place on December 5 in Singapore.

The rules of the four-round contest will alternate between Muay Thai and mixed martial arts, starting in Rodtang's domain in the opening round. Meanwhile, the second and fourth rounds will be fought under ONE mixed martial arts rules.

"I'm super excited," Johnson said of his upcoming fight. "Growing up watching PRIDE and Dream and seeing the kind of fun fights they put on for the fans back in the day, and for me to say I've done one of those fights is gonna be something I'm excited to talk about."

Also Read

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #DJvsRodtang #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Worlds COLLIDE on 5 December at ONE X ⚔️ Demetrious Johnson meets Rodtang in a special rules bout with rotating rounds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts! Whose side are YOU on? @MightyMouse Worlds COLLIDE on 5 December at ONE X ⚔️ Demetrious Johnson meets Rodtang in a special rules bout with rotating rounds of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts! Whose side are YOU on? @MightyMouse #DJvsRodtang #ONEX #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/xoh1AisNKQ

The Thai striker has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, with the clash more than a month away, the bout is expected to push through.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh