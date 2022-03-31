"Focus on your own weight class" - Derek Brunson trolls "heavyweight" Paulo Costa after latter's call-out 

Derek Brunson has asked Paulo Costa to focus on his own weight class, labeling him a heavyweight after 'Borrachinha' called him out. Brunson claimed to have rallied for a fight against Costa on multiple occasions, but the Brazilian seemingly wasn't available.

He also claimed to be waiting for Costa's second heavyweight bout, taking a dig at 'Borrachinha' for missing weight in his last fight against Marvin Vettori. Additionally, Brunson revealed that he is currently working on his game and won't be fighting anytime soon. The 38-year old wrote on Twitter:

". @BorrachinhaMMA focus on your own weight class . You’re a heavyweight . I tried to fight you multiple times . Your disappeared until I got a fight . I’m not fighting soon, I’m working on my craft . I’m waiting on your 2nd heavyweight fight . Paulo Pasta"

Brunson's comments came in reaction to a recent callout from Paulo Costa. After his bout against Sean Strickland fell through, 'Borrachinha' targeted Brunson next as all three are currently ranked number 4 in the middleweight division.

While Brunson is coming off a loss against Jared Cannonier, Costa has dropped consecutive bouts against Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori.

Why did the bout between Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland fall through?

After months of trading barbs with Paulo Costa, Sean Strickland is now likely to face upcoming Brazilian prospect Alex Pereira at UFC 277 in July.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Super interesting matchup in the works for UFC 277 on July 30 … Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is verbally agreed to, per sources. Has the look of an all action fight on the feet. No official location for this card yet. Super interesting matchup in the works for UFC 277 on July 30 … Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira is verbally agreed to, per sources. Has the look of an all action fight on the feet. No official location for this card yet. https://t.co/jBK8Kylayf

While there is no official statement, Strickland claimed that his bout against Costa fell through since the UFC wasn't interested. The 31-year old was seemingly rallying for a bout against Costa even before the Brazilian called him out. Strickland said in a recent interview with Helen Yee:

"I actually wanted to fight Costa before Costa even wanted to fight me. 'And the only reason I wanted to fight you Costa is because; one, I would f**k you up. And two, I knew you were gonna miss weight and I was gonna get your purse. So that was the most depressing thing about our fight not happening. Because after I knocked you out I was gonna steal your paycheck. So I wanted to fight you before even you called me out. Just so you know. And the UFC said no."

Watch Sean Strickland's interview with Helen Yee below:

