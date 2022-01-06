"That'd be a great matchup for the fans" - Derrick Lewis calls for fight against Stipe Miocic next

Derrick Lewis has expressed interest in squaring off against Stipe Miocic next in the octagon.

The No.3-ranked Lewis is coming off a stunning first round knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199 in Las Vegas on December 18th, 2021. Miocic, on the other hand, dropped his heavyweight strap against Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March last year.

Speaking on a recent episode of The MMA Hour YouTube show, 'The Black Beast' insisted that Miocic vs. Lewis could be a great matchup for fans considering the fact that both of them are finishers.

"I want to fight Stipe Miocic next. I believe that would be a great matchup for the fans. He is more of a wrestler and I am more of a wrestler as well. So it could be a great entertaining fight," said Lewis.

Watch Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa, Tommy Fury and Artem Lobov in conversation with famed MMA journalist Ariel Helwani below:

Lewis also fought Ciryl Gane for the interim title in August 2021. He lost the encounter at UFC 265 via TKO at 4:11 in the third round.

Gane will now take on Ngannou in a unification bout later this month at UFC 270 on January 22nd.

Derrick Lewis is among the most-active UFC fighters, while Stipe Miocic has only one fight each in the last three years

Derrick Lewis fought three times last year. He broke the record for the most knockout victories in UFC history with the triumph over Daukaus.

Since making his UFC debut in April 2014, Lewis holds a 17-6 win-loss record in the world's biggest MMA promotion. He averages three bouts a year.

Meanwhile, Stipe Miocic has been fighting in the UFC since October 2011. He has only contested 18 fights inside the octagon and is 14-4.

Miocic is arguably the greatest heavyweight champion in the UFC with four successful title defenses across two reigns. He has also claimed the most post fight bonuses in the UFC heavyweight division with nine.

However, he didn't receive an immediate rematch against 'The Predator' despite his accomplishments. With former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also in contention for the next title shot, the 39-year-old superstar could be pitted against Derrick Lewis.

Edited by Josh Evanoff