"I'm not a antivaxxer!" - Diego Sanchez claims he is waiting for the 'best' vaccine as he recovers from COVID-19 in hospital

Diego Sanchez recently provided an update with regards to his on-going battle with COVID-19.

As the former UFC fighter recovers in hospital, he took to Twitter to clarify that he was not an anti-vaxxer, and stated that he is waiting for the right vaccine to hit the market. He tweeted:

"I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!! just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right"

Diego Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Immediately after he tested positive, he provided an update to his fans saying that he was feeling better. He tweeted:

"If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you [Luis Palomino] for telling me about it do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP."

However, things started to go downhill for the TUF Season 1 winner as he developed pneumonia, as well as blood clots in both his legs. Diego Sanchez has been keeping fans updated regarding his medical condition regularly on Twitter, and has received immense support from the MMA community.

Answering a fan's question about the COVID-19 vaccination, Diego Sanchez previously stated that he was not sold on any current vaccines.

Paulie Malignaggi spoke about a possible bare-knuckle boxing match with Diego Sanchez; says, 'it's possible'

Popular boxer Paulie Malignaggi spoke about a potential matchup between himself and Diego Sanchez taking place in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship) promotion.

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Diego Sanchez says he’s ‘free at last’ from UFC, tags Bellator, ONE, BKFC, more in post mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/04/diego-… Diego Sanchez says he’s ‘free at last’ from UFC, tags Bellator, ONE, BKFC, more in post mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/04/diego-…

The former world champion, while talking to The Schmo, asserted that he and Diego Sanchez were in contact and were discussing the possibilities of a fight.

Diego Sanchez was reportedly in talks with BKFC to sign a contract with the promotion after being released by the UFC back in April.

Watch Malignaggi's interview with The Schmo below:

