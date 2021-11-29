×
Create
Notifications

"I'm not a antivaxxer!" - Diego Sanchez claims he is waiting for the 'best' vaccine as he recovers from COVID-19 in hospital

Diego Sanchez [@diegonightmaresanchezufc via Instagram]
Diego Sanchez [@diegonightmaresanchezufc via Instagram]
kanakshukrey
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 29, 2021 02:03 PM IST
News

Diego Sanchez recently provided an update with regards to his on-going battle with COVID-19.

As the former UFC fighter recovers in hospital, he took to Twitter to clarify that he was not an anti-vaxxer, and stated that he is waiting for the right vaccine to hit the market. He tweeted:

"I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!! just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right"
I’m not a Antivaxxer damnit!! just waiting for the best one to arrive tech is only advancing at light speeds right

Diego Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Immediately after he tested positive, he provided an update to his fans saying that he was feeling better. He tweeted:

"If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you [Luis Palomino] for telling me about it do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP."
If you qualify for regeneron antibodies they work it’s only been 6 hours and I’m feeling better! Thank you @luisbaboon for telling me about it ❤️ do not wait if you get the virus it only gets worse go to ounce you know jump on it ASAP #covidmedicne

However, things started to go downhill for the TUF Season 1 winner as he developed pneumonia, as well as blood clots in both his legs. Diego Sanchez has been keeping fans updated regarding his medical condition regularly on Twitter, and has received immense support from the MMA community.

Pneumonia Covid never give up https://t.co/QshVGYiUvW

Answering a fan's question about the COVID-19 vaccination, Diego Sanchez previously stated that he was not sold on any current vaccines.

@JustinM89445350 I’m going thru it but I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current moment in time

Paulie Malignaggi spoke about a possible bare-knuckle boxing match with Diego Sanchez; says, 'it's possible'

Popular boxer Paulie Malignaggi spoke about a potential matchup between himself and Diego Sanchez taking place in the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship) promotion.

Diego Sanchez says he’s ‘free at last’ from UFC, tags Bellator, ONE, BKFC, more in post mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2021/04/diego-…

The former world champion, while talking to The Schmo, asserted that he and Diego Sanchez were in contact and were discussing the possibilities of a fight.

Diego Sanchez was reportedly in talks with BKFC to sign a contract with the promotion after being released by the UFC back in April.

Watch Malignaggi's interview with The Schmo below:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

A fight was offered: @PaulMalignaggi vs @DiegoSanchezUFC in @bareknucklefc #TheSchmoandThePro FULL INTERVIEW: youtu.be/R80JiEIFCbY https://t.co/PlQ42dDH4D

Edited by C. Naik
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी