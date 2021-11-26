"COVID is no motha f***in joke" - Diego Sanchez reveals he's been admitted to hospital with pneumonia and blood clots; says he is not yet 'sold' on the vaccine

UFC legend Diego Sanchez has revealed that he has been admitted to hospital as a result of pneumonia and blood clots stemming from a battle with COVID-19.

Across the last few decades there have been few fighters as influential in the early rise of the UFC than Diego Sanchez. He may never have been a household name, but hardcore mixed martial arts fans will never forget some of the wars he was involved in during his time with the company.

Along the way, it’s safe to say the 39-year-old ruffled some feathers, which is why he’s one of the most notorious competitors of his generation.

Now, unfortunately, it’s been revealed that Diego Sanchez is in hospital due to complications from COVID-19. In a couple of Twitter posts, Sanchez said:

“Pneumonia Covid never give up."

"Blood clots in both my legs.”

“I’m going thru it but I can’t say I’m sold on the vax at the current moment in time.”

The veteran has drawn criticism from many for his stance on the vaccine, especially given how seriously ill he currently is.

Is Diego Sanchez still with the UFC?

Diego Sanchez is no longer an active member of the UFC roster. He was scheduled to fight Donald Cerrone in May this year. However, he was ultimately replaced, with his relationship alongside former trainer Joshua Fabia being cited as one of the reasons why his association with the UFC deteriorated.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Now, nobody really knows what’s going to come next for Diego Sanchez. He’s a big name in terms of his history in the sport but there are still questions to be answered about his future and whether he’ll fight professionally again.

There are definitely a few organizations out there who would want to book him. But given what we all know about Diego Sanchez, the best thing to do is expect the unexpected.

For now, we all just want to wish him well in his battle against COVID-19 and hope that he is able to bounce back and return to full fitness sooner rather than later.

