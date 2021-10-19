Dillon Danis blasts "woman beater" Jon Jones for celebrating his arrest

Dillon Danis has slammed Jon Jones for celebrating Danis' recent arrest for disorderly conduct at a bar in New Jersey. He tore into the former light heavyweight champion for his recent arrest in Las Vegas on domestic violence charges.

Referring to Jon Jones as a "woman beater," Danis said that he'd never put his hands on a woman. He insinuated that Jones was arrested for a more serious offense compared to him. In a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Dillon Danis said:

"Jon Jones is celebrating and you know what, this motherf***er is a woman beater you know, like I never put a hand on a woman in my whole life. He was hitting his wife, his kid called the cops on him and like, I'm protecting my friends from f***ing stupid Jersey Shore bouncers f***ing trying to pick on them and I'm the one that's getting... Jon Jones is coming after me... we're not in the same, I mean I have morals, respect and you know I was just at a wedding trying to have fun."

Check out Dillon Danis' statement below:

Jon Jones' personal problems are starting to affect his professional life

Jon Jones' personal turmoil is starting to spill onto his professional life now. Following his recent arrest on charges of felony injuring or tampering with a vehicle and misdemeanor battery domestic violence, 'Bones' has been suspended from his longtime gym, Jackson Wink MMA.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. Jon Jones tweeted about losing the support of one of his “longtime coaches” after a “heartbreaking conversation.”Per a statement from Jackson Wink MMA’s spokesperson, Jones is “temporarily suspended” from the gym. https://t.co/7qJ6sDS4n7

However, the suspension is only temporary. His coaches plan to train him outside the gym if he can to stay out of trouble. In an appearance on The MMA Hour podcast, Jackson Wink MMA head coach Mike Winkeljohn spoke about Jones' suspension in detail:

"I said, 'Jon, here's the deal, man. You're like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time until you come back to the gym,' so, at the moment, he's out of the gym. He's not allowed to come in the gym, because I feel I had to do that. Ignoring it and expecting different results, as they say, is insanity."

Check out the video below:

