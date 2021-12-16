Dillon Danis offers to pay fan $2,000 if Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley second time

Dillon Danis has asserted that he’ll pay a fan $2,000 if Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley in their upcoming rematch on December 18th.

A multi-time BJJ world champion and professional MMA fighter, Dillon Danis is no stranger to either Jake Paul or Tyron Woodley. He’s taken jibes on social media at both Paul and Woodley in the past. The latter duo have time and again fired back at the BJJ savant.

Dillon Danis has now taken to his official Twitter account and promised to pay one fan $2,000 if Paul beats Woodley again. Danis posted a tweet that read as follows:

“If Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $2,000 Must be following to win! @dillondanis”

Dillon Danis @dillondanis



Must be following to win! If Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $2,000Must be following to win! @dillondanis If Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley I’ll give one person who likes this tweet $2,000Must be following to win! @dillondanis

The first showdown between 'The Problem Child' and 'T-Wood' was an eight-round professional boxing bout that transpired in August of this year. The fight saw Jake Paul defeat Tyron Woodley via split decision.

Earlier this year, Dillon Danis went as far as suggesting that the aforementioned fight was rigged. In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Danis alleged that Woodley had a ‘no knockout clause’ in his contract that disallowed him from knocking Paul out.

Both Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley subsequently refuted Dillon Danis’ claims. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and clarified that there was no such clause in his contract.

Chael Sonnen feels accepting the Tyron Woodley rematch is the “biggest risk” Jake Paul could possibly take

Jake Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, on December 18th. However, Fury withdrew from the fight earlier this month due to a rib injury and chest infection. Resultantly, Tyron Woodley, who was already training for his own boxing match in January, agreed to step in on short notice to face Paul in a rematch.

On that note, many in the combat sports community have lauded Jake Paul for accepting to fight Tyron Woodley once again, rather than having the December 18th fight card canceled altogether after Fury’s pullout. Several prominent combat sports analysts, including MMA legend Chael Sonnen, have praised the YouTube megastar for agreeing to a rematch with 'T-Wood' on short notice.

Sonnen noted, however, that “this is the biggest risk he could possibly take” and that Jake Paul deserves his respect as one of the “real fighters.”

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley rematch will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th. The professional boxing bout will be contested at 192 pounds and is scheduled for eight rounds.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Josh Evanoff