Dillon Danis says he'll go back to jail if Jon Jones beats him in an MMA fight or grappling match

Dillon Danis has taken another dig at Jon Jones. This time, the Bellator middleweight said he's open to fighting the former UFC light heavyweight champion, be it in an MMA cage or on the mats.

Danis, widely known for being Conor McGregor's longtime friend and training partner, even put forth a stipulation. Appearing as a guest on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour program, Danis claimed:

"If [Jon Jones] could beat me in an MMA fight or a grappling match, I'll go back to jail. But he can come with me, whoever loses goes to jail. That's a pretty good deal, no?"

Danis' statement alluded to his recent arrest in September. He was reportedly charged with disorderly conduct stemming from an alleged altercation at a Jersey Shore bar. Meanwhile, Jones also had a recent run-in with the law after he was arrested for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle in Las Vegas, Nevada, last month.

The 28-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace has only fought twice in his professional MMA career. Though he hasn't seen much action in the cage, Dillon Danis has feuded with several combat sports personalities online, including Michael Bisping and Jake Paul.

Check out Dillon Danis' full interview below:

Dillon Danis claims Jon Jones is afraid of him

This is not the first time Dillon Danis has taken a shot at Jon Jones. As a guest on comedy podcast Flagrant 2, Danis claimed that he has been targeting a fight with Jones, but the UFC superstar has been avoiding him. He said:

"I’ll be honest. I had it for Jon Jones. I tried to set up the fight and he ran for, like years. I mean Jon Jones is running forever. So, Jon Jones is scared. Bro I’m talking about… you’ve seen his legs, ever seen his legs? I would snap them in two. He has me blocked on Instagram. He has even DC blocked. He’s scared. Jiu-jitsu, I wouldn’t even show up because it would be too easy. Unless they pay me a lot of money. In a fight… bring him here right now, I’ll show. I could show you my phone right now, he’s like blocked. He was like, ‘I don’t wanna talk to you ever,’ like he was petrified."

