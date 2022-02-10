"You absolutely suck" - Dillon Danis slams Islam Makhachev with clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor post-fight brawl

The Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov rivalry appears to be living on through the feud between their teammates Dillon Danis and Islam Makhachev.

It was a one-sided rivalry, however, as Danis once again took to social media to fire a shot at Makhachev, who didn't respond to him publicly. The up-and-coming Bellator middleweight hopped on Twitter to issue a callout directed at the UFC lightweight contender. He posted footage from the infamous UFC 229 brawl with the caption:

"f*** you [Islam Makhachev] you absolutely suck."

Check out Dillon Danis' tweet below:

In the video, Nurmagodmedov is seen leaping out of the cage as he goes after Danis, who was in the crowd. Makhachev was also spotted in the footage. The Dagestani was being restrained by security personnel as Danis dared him to come closer.

The skirmish led to both McGregor and Nurmagomedov being suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. 'The Eagle' received a nine-month suspension, while McGregor received six months.

In addition, the Russian superstar was hit with a fine worth $500,000, while the Irishman was ordered to pay $50,000. Two of Khabib's cornermen, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, also received one-year suspensions from the UFC.

Dillon Danis shares heated conversation with Islam Makhachev

This is far from the first time Dillon Danis has gone after Islam Makhachev on social media. Last year, the New Jersey native posted a screenshot of his private conversation with rival Islam Makhachev.

The chats show that Makhachev instigated the back-and-forth by sliding into Danis' messages, saying, I'll f*** you up." Danis responded by posting a photo of himself seemingly landing a punch on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The heated exchange of messages was seemingly caused by a tweet Danis sent about the Russian contender. Speaking about his rival, Danis wrote:

"Islam Makhachev is so overrated I’d play with him in there before i took any submission i wanted."

As intense as the rivalry is, it's one that's likely never to be settled in the cage. On top of being in two separate MMA promotions, Danis hasn't fought since June 2019. 'El Jefe' last saw action against Max Humphrey, winning via first-round submission at Bellator 222.

Edited by David Andrew