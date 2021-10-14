"You always playing the victim" - Dillon Danis slams Jon Jones for saying he 'lost the support' of long-time coach 

Dillon Danis has taken a jab at Jon Jones over the former light heavyweight champion's suspension from the Jackson Wink MMA gym.

'El Jefe' commented on ESPN MMA's post on Instagram, accusing 'Bones' of always playing the victim card.

Catch the post in question below:

"Let's fight next you always playing the victim," wrote Dillon Danis.

See a screenshot of Dillon Danis' comment below:

Dillon Danis takes a jibe at Jon Jones, calls him out for a fight

Mike Winkeljohn suspended Jon Jones from his gym after his recent arrest

Mike Winkeljohn recently made an appearance on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. In the interview, the Jackson Wink MMA coach talked about Jon Jones' recent arrest. Winkeljohn revealed the measures that have been taken after the former champ's latest run-in with the law.

"I was very disappointed, it's tough. The hardest part was when you hear that his [Jon Jones'] daughter said, 'You gotta call the police officer'... it just makes it hard when he keeps getting in trouble. But I had a conversation with him and I said, 'Jon, here's the deal man, you're like my little brother. You have to stop drinking and fix these things for a certain period of time so you can come back to the gym'... So at the moment he's out of the gym, he's not allowed to come in the gym because I feel I had to do that because ignoring it and expecting different results is insanity. He's got a lot of yes people around him that won't tell him the truth, so he might hate me for it but I had to tell him the truth."

Catch Mike Winkeljohn's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Jon Jones was arrested in September by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

The arrest took place less than 12 hours after the 34-year-old was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

