Does Colby Covington have herpes?

Jorge Masvidal has claimed Colby Covington has herpes.

The teammates turned rivals have been throwing shade at each other during interviews leading up to their UFC 272 main event bout. Ahead of UFC 272 pre-fight press conference, 'Gamebred' dropped another shocking claim about his former roommate. In a recent Twitter post, he said he hopes his upcoming opponent has taken his Valtrex, a medicine used to treat herpes:

"Hope you took your valtrex this week"

Masvidal neither explained nor elaborated on the Valtrex comment during his face-off with Covington at the UFC 272 pre-fight presser. However, he mentioned in one of their verbal exchanges that his former ATT (American Top Team) teammate still has herpes, having been infected by his ex-girlfriend:

"You've still got mad herpes bro... Still got mad herpes... [from] your ex-girlfriend."

Watch Masvidal and Covington go at each other at the press conference:

After years of bad blood, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will finally get the chance to settle their differences inside the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Check out the highlights of the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference below:

Why did Jorge Masvidal want Colby Covington to take Valtrex?

Valtrex is an antiviral drug commonly used as a treatment for genital herpes. With that said, Jorge Masvidal's tweet implies that Colby Covington has been experiencing outbreaks of the sexually transmitted disease.

In medical terms, Valtrex is also known as ValacyclovirI. Its main function is to slow down the growth and spread of the herpes virus and other infections it causes. The drug is also used to treat cold sores in the mouth, but is best known for preventing outbreaks of genital herpes.

As for Masvidal's tweet about Covington treating herpes, it is safe to say that it is a bold claim as 'Gamebred' has no medical records to show as proof. However, the two used to be close friends and even lived under the same roof at one point, so maybe Jorge Masvidal knows something we don't.

UFC 272 Covington vs. Masvidal will take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

