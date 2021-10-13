Watch: Dominick Cruz goes skydiving with the US Army Parachute Team

Dominick Cruz recently took time out of his UFC 269 preparations to enjoy an afternoon of skydiving with the United States Army Parachute Team.

While he may have missed many years of his prime through a series of injuries, Dominick Cruz is still one of the most prominent bantamweights in the history of the division. From his title wins to some of the rivalries he’s had along the way, the 36-year-old continues to surprise the masses each and every time he goes out there to perform.

While he’s still focusing a lot of attention on his professional mixed martial arts career, the popular commentator also takes time to do plenty of things he enjoys on a personal level. That seemingly includes jumping out of a plane.

The US Army Parachute Team made sure he was safe and sound, with the man himself complimenting them on how great the experience was after he finally touched down on land again.

Skydiving certainly isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but for those who want to do it, this is the way to jump in style.

The next hurdle for Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz would have a great legacy set in stone if he retired tomorrow. Instead of walking away from the sport, he wants to reach the summit once again, something he failed to do when challenging Henry Cejudo for the strap last year.

The veteran managed to get back in the win column with a split decision win over Casey Kenney back in March. At UFC 269, he’s likely to face an even tougher test in the form of Pedro Munhoz.

The 35-year-old has only won one of his last four fights. Nevertheless, the finishing power he possesses will often ensure that he’s a threat from the first minute until the very last.

If Dominick Cruz wants to be the king of the castle one more time, he needs to get past Pedro Munhoz and do so decisively when the pair meet in the final pay-per-view of the year.

