"The guy needs help" - Dominick Reyes reacts to Jon Jones' arrest

Dominick Reyes was at a loss of words after learning that Jon Jones had a run-in with the law once again.

The former long-reigning king of the 205-pound division was recently arrested in Las Vegas on charges of domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. Reyes caught up with MMA journalist James Lynch and shared his reactions to Jones' latest arrest. According to Reyes:

"That's sad, man. It's crazy as heck. It's super freaking crazy, man. It's terrible that it's a domestic violence situation and his kids were there and they saw. That's the worst part about the whole thing. But the guy needs help. He has some serious, serious, serious s*** going on, man."

Jones was reportedly taken into custody after a 911 caller reported that his fiancée Jessie Moses was seen bleeding from her mouth and nose. A police report revealed that Jones appeared to be under the influence of substances. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report also stated that Jones caused damage to a police car.

Dominick Reyes wants revenge over Jon Jones

Dominick Reyes, of course, is well-acquainted with Jon Jones after having fought the ex-champ last year. 'Bones' ultimately vanquished Reyes to retain the light heavyweight crown after five rounds of back-and-forth action. The UFC 247 matchup also marks Jones' last appearance in the UFC.

Although Reyes believes Jones should be punished if it is proven that he physically assaulted Moses, he admitted he wants Jones to stay in the UFC for selfish reasons. Reyes added:

"Yeah, that's definitely not okay. I mean, it's not a good look for anyone involved... this isn't his first offense but it's up to the organization to decide. But for me personally, I have a little... [I want them to] keep this guy around so I can beat him up again."

Reyes last saw action against Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC on ESPN 23 earlier this year. Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating knockout at the hands of his opponent and was given a six-month medical suspension.

