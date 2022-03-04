"Don't mind the technique" - Kamaru Usman hilariously jokes about his boxing skills in fight against Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman has paid tribute to his UFC championship win over Tyron Woodley in a hilarious manner.

On March 2, the UFC harked back at Usman's title fight victory over Woodley at UFC 235 on Instagram. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' decisively scored a unanimous decision win to dethrone 'The Chosen One'.

Usman relied on his versatile striking and tremendous ground game to beat the-then UFC welterweight king. Aware that he didn't have any exceptional boxing skills in his arsenal at the time, the reigning champ subtly poked fun at himself.

In the comments section of the post, Usman wrote:

"Don’t mind the technique lol I had a torn adductor."

Since winning the UFC welterweight belt, Kamaru Usman has never lost a single title defense. He already has five successful title defenses to his name, making him arguably one of the greatest welterweights of all time.

Woodley, on the other hand, confessed that he went into a state of depression following the loss to Usman. He went on a three-fight skid in the octagon before eventually switching to pro boxing.

Watch some of the best moments from UFC 235: Woodley vs. Usman below:

Kamaru Usman reveals what could make him say yes to a title fight against Israel Adesanya

The UFC currently has three champions with African roots on its roster: Francis Ngannou (heavyweight), Israel Adesanya (middleweight), and Kamaru Usman (welterweight). After several successful title defenses from the last two names, fans have begun buzzing about a potential Adesanya vs. Usman scrap.

The pair have repeatedly shut down the idea, but according to Usman, it could be a possibility if the price is right. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is still unsure whether Adesanya will agree to the fight for $100 million, but he is certain they will start talking about it.

In a recent interview with Jim Rome, Usman said:

“I’ve said it before, [Israel] Adesanya’s a fellow Nigerian. A good guy. I like him. I like his approach. I’ve said it – I’d rather two Nigerians have belts than one Nigerian with two belts... If Dana [White] is willing to sit us down and say, $100 million, ‘Hey guys, let’s split this up,’ at that point Israel and I would have to talk. Because at that point, my little brother, my blood brother, we would have to talk and say, ‘Hey, let’s go out here and make this money.’”

Watch Usman address his future below:

Jim Rome @jimrome UFC Welterweight champ @Usman84kg on his future plans. UFC Welterweight champ @Usman84kg on his future plans. https://t.co/IN2AqSvbrn

