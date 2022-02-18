Tyron Woodley reveals he had plans of competing in boxing, MMA and bare knuckle fights in 2022

Tyron Woodley has revealed that he had plans of competing in boxing, MMA, and bare-knuckle fights in the 2022 calendar year.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Woodley was asked about his ongoing feuds with former UFC fighters Dan Hardy and Hector Lombard. Addressing potential fights against them, he claimed that they’re simply trying to make a living off him.

Woodley suggested that they’re trying to fight him because they’ve seen the financial rewards he’s reaped by competing in a pair of blockbuster boxing matchups against Jake Paul.

Woodley referenced his friend Ben Askren’s boxing match against YouTube megastar Paul in April 2021 and noted that he didn’t piggyback off Askren to get a fight against Paul. ‘T-Wood’ indicated that he was offered the fights against Paul, which is why he accepted them. Woodley said:

“I didn’t use my own homie to try to get myself in the position. I go and do my own stuff. So, when somebody’s trying to do that, I literally want to just beat him up in real life, but not give him a chance to make any money in a real fight.”

Furthermore, in response to one of the interviewers addressing the possibility of Woodley competing in MMA, boxing, and bare-knuckle fighting, the MMA veteran said:

“I had plans on doing all that sh** this year, just to be honest. I’ll try to do one of each. I was like, ‘Why not?’ I’m in great shape. I’m having fun like a motherf**ker.' But, I mean, we’re already in February. I might have to narrow it down to two this year and maybe two or three next year. But I do want to compete in different styles.”

Watch Tyron Woodley’s MMA Junkie interview in the video below:

Jake Paul on a potential fight between Tommy Fury and Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley parted ways with the UFC in early 2021 and competed in a pair of boxing matches in the ensuing months. Both his boxing bouts came against Jake Paul. Woodley lost the first fight via split decision and the rematch via sixth-round KO.

Presently, Woodley’s next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be officially announced. Nevertheless, Paul recently appeared on The MMA Hour and called for a boxing match between Tommy ‘TNT’ Fury and Woodley. Tommy Fury, Paul’s longtime rival, called him out for a fight in March. Regardless, ‘The Problem Child’ feels Fury ought to fight Woodley instead. Paul said:

“I sort of want him to fight Tyron Woodley and see what happens there. Because I think Tyron would knock Tommy out. And so, I almost wanna have them fight."

Watch Ariel Helwani interview Jake Paul and many more in the video below:

