"He's trying to piggyback off of me" - Tyron Woodley blasts Dan Hardy for 'clout chasing as a grown man'; explains why he did not sign a contract to fight 'The Outlaw' 

Tyron Woodley was offered a boxing bout against fellow former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy. However, 'The Chosen One' was reluctant to sign it, leading to several jibes from 'The Outlaw'.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Tyron Woodley opened up about his rivalry with Dan Hardy, slamming the Englishman for "clout chasing." According to Woodley, Hardy was not at the top of his class either as a fighter or as a UFC analyst.

The former 170-pound titleholder suggested Hardy is only keen to fight him because he has become a big name in celebrity boxing thanks to his previous bout and upcoming rematch with Jake Paul.

"Nobody even knows who he [Hardy] is. Even as an analyst, he is a decent analyst but he's not the top. I was the top analyst. So you just separate what he did in the sport, his best attribute is lasting against GSP without being finished. He's not the best analyst. He wasn't the best fighter. Nobody really wears or cares about a colored mohawk anymore. And he is trying to piggyback off of me and clout chasing as a grown man. So it's kind of embarrassing."

Dan Hardy's digs at Tyron Woodley

Dan Hardy has taken multiple digs at Tyron Woodley over the past few months. 'The Outlaw' slammed Woodley for not agreeing to fight him and labeled him "The Frozen One."

You’ve proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. ❄️



So you're not going to sign the contract then, @TWooodley? You've proved my point for me. You actually are the Frozen One. ❄️Couldn't beat a YouTube kid so definitely won't fight someone who's been out for a decade. 🤣

According to Dan Hardy, he wasn't initially interested in fighting Tyron Woodley. He said he only called him out for his poor performance against Jake Paul.

During his own appearance on Submission Radio, Hardy revealed that Woodley was reluctant to fight him after the Brit signed his side of the contract.

“I know that he’s got a contract sitting in front of him and the deadline is approaching and he doesn’t want to sign it. And I don’t know why. I don’t know what the deal is. Because terms have been agreed, money’s been agreed, date’s been agreed, rules and conditions, weight class. Everything’s been agreed. But he hasn’t yet signed the contract. So, you tell me. Tyron Woodley, why have you not signed it? The Frozen One."

