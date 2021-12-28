"It's more like an ego thing" - Donald Cerrone on what makes a good MMA coach

Donald Cerrone has revealed what he believes makes a good MMA coach. The UFC veteran says that ego is a huge factor when choosing to work with a coach. He thinks fighters should be able to work in multiple camps without their coaches resenting them for it.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Donald Cerrone had the following to say:

"I think it's more like an ego thing for the coaches. Like, if you were my coach and I said, 'Hey, I'd like to go here, train with this guy'... They're like, 'Well, what does he do different? what can't I show you? Why can't I teach you that?' And it's like, 'Well he's a different style.' I think that's what it comes down to."

Donald Cerrone also stated:

"And now there's so many gyms... And a lot of them are businesses in their minds. They're trying to [say], 'You guys are my guys. I need your monthly to pay my bills.' You know what I mean? Had the coaches been like, 'Yeah, you wanna go there? You wanna go to wherever and train and come back? Yeah absolutely.' I think it would... people would be a lot more respectful to that. But like some of these coaches and other training partners, they don't understand that. It's like a total ego thing. So it's just fingering all that out."

Check out Donald Cerrone's full video below:

What is next for Donald Cerrone's MMA career?

Donald Cerrone is now certainly in the twilight of his career as an MMA fighter. He has failed to win in his last six outings, losing five and drawing one. Admittedly, most have come against top contenders such as Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson.

However, his most recent loss to Alex Morono indicated that 'Cowboy's durability is now truly at an all time low. Recent rumors indicate that the UFC might be looking at matching Cerrone up with rising prospect Paddy Pimblett in the near future.

That would be a good litmus test for Pimblett. However, it seems cruel to pair a legend such as Cerrone with a hard-hitting prospect entering his prime.

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone v Morono

