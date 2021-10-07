"Iron sharpens Iron" - Drew Dober on training with Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman

Drew Dober has been training with Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman ahead of their respective bouts at UFC 268.

Kamaru Usman will look to defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington for the second time in the main event at Madison Square Garden. Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, will face No.4-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler at the same event on November 6.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Drew Dober shared his experience of training with 'The Highlight' and the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

"Just got done getting my a*s kicked by Usman and Gaethje and those guys, so living the life... just work ethic, it's that hard push coming in here and grinding. You know world champions training with world champions, like iron sharpens iron. These guys are looking spectacular."

Watch The Schmo's full interview with Drew Dober below:

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is riding a 14-fight win streak heading into his rematch against Covington. In their previous bout at UFC 245, Usman successfully defended his welterweight title by knocking out 'Chaos' in the final round.

Gaethje, meanwhile, hasn't fought inside the octagon for almost a year now. In his previous outing, 'The Highlight' faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 254. Gaethje failed to capture undisputed gold. He lost the main event contest in the second round via submission.

Kamaru Usman is the new No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC

Kamaru Usman recently took the top pound-for-pound spot from Jon Jones. In a UFC rankings update last month, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' reached the pound-for-pound mountaintop for the first time in his career.

The 34-year-old hasn't lost a single bout in the last eight years of his MMA career and has also successfully defended his UFC welterweight title four times. Usman impressed everyone with his performance in his previous bout against Jorge Masvidal. The 170-pound champ knocked 'Gamebred' out in spectacular fashion in the second round of the UFC 261 main event.

Also Read

His dominant reign has proved that he truly deserves to be the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. https://t.co/bCC2EBLJj6

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard