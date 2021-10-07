Watch: The Schmo spars with Justin Gaethje for an interview

MMA journalist The Schmo sparred with Justin Gaethje to physically earn time for an interview with 'The Highlight'.

Justin Gaethje is set to face No.4-ranked lightweight contender Michael Chandler at UFC 268 on November 6. The stacked pay-per-view will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In order to discuss his upcoming fight with the man himself, The Schmo had to spar with the former interim UFC lightweight champ.

Catch the pair's physical interaction below:

While talking about their sparring session, Gaethje said:

"I'm doing great, just got to beat up The Schmo a little bit, so I'm happy. I couldn't let you out of that without tasting it one time... how about that takedown defense tho? you're pretty strong. You're 185 pounds, I can feel it."

Watch Justin Gaethje's full interview with The Schmo below:

The upcoming bout between Gaethje and Chandler is one of the most anticipated matchups set to go down in the finals months of 2021. Both fighters have somewhat of a similar fighting style.

The former Interim UFC lightweight champion believes someone is definitely going to get knocked out in their bout. 'The Highlight' thinks Chandler will use his wrestling skills because he won't be able to sustain the power he'll bring through his striking. The 32-year-old is confident he'll defeat 'Iron' in their bout and will go on to face the winner of the UFC 269 main event between 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Justin Gaethje hasn't fought in the UFC for almost a year now. In his previous bout, the 32-year-old faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 254. Like Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before him, Gaethje failed to win. Khabib won the contest using a triangle choke submission in round two.

Justin Gaethje believes Kamaru Usman will TKO Colby Covington again at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje will be fighting on the same card as his teammate Kamaru Usman. 'The Highlight' believes Usman's new striking confidence will help him secure another victory against Covington.

The pair faced each other for the first time at UFC 245. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' broke Covington's jaw and won that bout in the final round.

UFC 245 Usman v Covington

