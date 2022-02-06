Dustin Poirier calls out "silly goose" Nate Diaz, reveals what's next if their fight doesn't take place

Dustin Poirier has taken another jab at Nate Diaz as he calls for their fight to finally happen.

Former UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier has set his sights on Nate Diaz. 'The Diamond' recently kicked it up a notch on social media when a fan tweeted about Diaz not wanting to fight him. In his response, Poirier boldly called Diaz a "silly goose."

Another fan asked Poirier to reveal what he would like to do next if ever Nate Diaz refuses to fight. Surprisingly, the 33-year-old did not name-drop other UFC stars. Instead, Poirier came clean and said:

"Probably just chill until something exciting comes along."

Diaz and Poirier were scheduled to meet at UFC 230. However, that fight never took place with Poirier pulling out due to injury.

Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz has been brewing for a while now

A month after Poirier's loss to UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, Nate Diaz ordered the UFC to "quit slowing down" his return. As per Diaz's comments, he is keen on facing Poirier as soon as possible.

"[UFC] stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this f***** [Poirier]," Nate Diaz tweeted. "I['ve] been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 @ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time @ufc stop playing wit me consider this my signature to fight this fucker I been trying to fight for a minute quit slowing down the real fight game it’s time https://t.co/6LTkbw9Fs0

Poirier's response did not take long. He immediately agreed to fight Diaz.

UFC president Dana White, on the other hand, had previously confirmed that Diaz has "one more fight" under the promotion's banner. Soon after, reports said that Diaz's most likely opponent was Poirier.

According to White, there's still no specific timeframe for Diaz's UFC comeback. However, one thing is certain is that the Stockton native "will get a fight."

“Of course, we’re interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is, guys just wanna jump out of nowhere and say, ‘Alright, I wanna do this, I wanna do that,’” White told ESPN MMA last month. “We have fights booked up until, I wanna say, May 2nd, right now. Everything is in place, everything is done. Obviously, Nate Diaz will get fights…I say this all the time, been saying this for 20 years: we’re contracted to [give guys fights]. Three times a year, they’ve got to get fights. [Nate will] get a fight.”

Catch White addressing Diaz's situation below:

