Dustin Poirier hilariously makes fun of his title losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira

In a recent post on social media, Dustin Poirier recalled his run of misfortune when it comes to performing in title fights.

'The Diamond' jokingly suggested that losing two fights with the divisional championship on the line was arguably the most painful feeling in the world.

The initial post on Twitter rated the most painful feelings in the world, referring to immolation as the most painful, followed by child-birth.

However, Poirier hilariously argued that losing two title fights by way of submission was worse than anything else in the world.

"Yeah.. ever lost 2 title fights by RNC??"

In his post, Poirier was referring to his losses against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

'The Diamond' locked horns with the Dagestani phenom at UFC 242 back in September 2019. He lost the fight by a third-round rear-naked choke submission.

His subsequent loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 occurred in similar fashion. He once again lost the fight by tapping to a third-round rear-naked choke.

The only difference between his losses against 'The Eagle' and the reigning UFC lightweight champion is the fact Oliveira was able to earn the victory a little over a minute into the third round. In 2019, it took Khabib slightly over two minutes into the frame to secure the win.

Dustin Poirier is keen to be a part of history by being Nate Diaz's last opponent

Dustin Poirier was recently called out by Nate Diaz. The Stockton native is eyeing up retirement and wants 'The Diamond' to be his final opponent.

Poirier recently offered some insight into the prospect of competing in Diaz's last fight in the UFC.

While in conversation with Laura Sanko, the Lafayette native asserted that although the fight had not yet been finalized, he would be honored to share the cage with Diaz.

"I don't know. If it's announced and it's really his last fight, we'll see. I haven't really processed it that much yet because it's not real yet. We'll see. If it is his last fight, you know, I'd love to be a part of the history. It's going to be my honor."

Check out Dustin Poirier's interaction with Laura Sanko right here:

