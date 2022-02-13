Dustin Poirier reacts to Nate Diaz hinting that he'll retire after their fight

Dustin Poirier has reacted to Nate Diaz hinting that he’ll retire after their fight. The Stockton native recently spoke to TMZ Sports and suggested that he’d like to fight 'The Diamond' in his retirement fight. Diaz stated:

“I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game.” Diaz added, “I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it.” Additionally, regarding his fight against Poirier, Diaz said, “He ain't doing s*** to me. I'll tell ya that much.”

Responding to a suggestion that the UFC must definitely book the Poirier-Diaz matchup, ‘The Diamond’ tweeted:

“You guys want bloodshed?!”

Replying to a tweet about Diaz hinting at retirement after their fight, Dustin Poirier posted a tweet in Spanish that roughly translates to ‘let’s go.’ ‘The Diamond’ tweeted:

“Vamos”

Nate Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC contract. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

The Stockton native has been lobbying for a fight against Dustin Poirier for the past few months. Meanwhile, 'The Diamond' recently claimed he could move up to welterweight, which is where Diaz has fought since 2016.

Dana White on the potential Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier fight

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to fight each other at lightweight at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, the fight fell apart due to a hip injury that prevented Poirier from competing.

In a tweet posted last month, Diaz jibed at the UFC for not capitalizing on his reignited rivalry with Poirier and booking the dream matchup.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White subsequently addressed this and said:

“Yeah, of course, we're interested. This is what we do. We make fights every weekend. What happens is guys want to jump out of nowhere and say, ‘I want to do this. I want to do that.’” White continued, “We're contracted to get guys fights three times a year. They've got to get fights. We'll get a fight.”

Check out Dana White's interview with ESPN MMA below:

Presently, it’s unclear as to whether or not Diaz will truly walk away from all forms of combat sports competition after fighting Poirier. Many believe that Diaz could complete the final fight on his UFC contract and then pursue a boxing match against YouTube megastar Jake Paul.

Also Read Article Continues below

The matchup will likely be a high-profile crossover "money fight" for the MMA legend. Fans can expect additional details on Diaz’s future to unravel in the days to come.

Edited by David Andrew