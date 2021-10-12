"Everything's so fabricated" - Dustin Poirier reveals the 'only thing' he still loves about the sport of MMA

Dustin Poirier is not much of a media person and doesn't seem comfortable with the showboating part of the fight business. Poirier's trilogy against Conor McGregor stirred up controversies that weren't very appealing to 'The Diamond'.

Dustin Poirier has now revealed the 'only thing' he still loves about MMA. When asked if his teammates were blatantly honest about his mistakes, Poirier replied in the affirmative. 'The Diamond' also expressed frustration at the involvement of social media in the fight business.

Poirier said in a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David:

"Because there is no lying in there. I don't know how it is in the business or office world, like you might be able to cover some stuff with some write out and change some numbers here and there. (In fighting) the world's watching and there's no lying, no faking, no excuses in that 25 minutes of that fight. It's the truth. And honestly the only thing that I still love about this sport is that the fight is the truth. Because everything's so fabricated and online and people have opinions, it's just... The truth, I'm addicted to that."

According to Poirier, the sport of MMA needs absolute honesty as the truth is bound to be revealed in the octagon. 'The Diamond' claims to be addicted to this lone aspect of the sport.

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interview with Patrick Bet-David on Valuetainment:

Dustin Poirier is scheduled to fight for the title

Dustin Poirier passed a title shot against Charles Oliveira in favor of a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor. After his second win over the Irishman at UFC 264, Poirier was immediately in conversation regarding a much-deserved title shot.

It now seems like the matchup will come to fruition towards the end of the year. Giving rise to speculation a few days ago, Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter:

"Signed, Sealed, Delivered."

Charles Oliveria later made things official by confirming the news. Poirier and Oliveira are scheduled to headline UFC 269 on December 11 at an undetermined location.

