"It's a different kind of structure in the UFC"- Eddie Hearn justifies Paddy Pimblett's UFC London payment

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn has justified Paddy Pimblett's recent UFC payout.

The UFC has come under a lot of heat once again over fighter pay after Pimblett's payout was made public. The Liverpudlian revealed that he earned $12,000 to show and earned an extra $12,000 to win against 'Kazula' Vargas. While the MMA promotion has been criticized for underpaying one of its up-and-coming talents, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has quite an interesting take on the situation.

During a recent interview with Boxing King Media, the Brit was asked to comment on Paddy Pimblett's significantly lower payout when compared to boxers. The promoter replied by saying:

"It's a different kind of structure in the UFC and there are a lot of benefits of being with the UFC. Particularly when you talk about training facilities and you talk about sponsorships as well and stuff like that. I don't know enough about the business, what I can tell you is being up close and personal to it, every one of those fighters who won, got out of the octagon, ran around and cuddled Dana White."

He continued:

"So, the fighters appear to be happy. There has to be a reason that those fighters are happy so and UFC do a great job and they're a great buisness as well and again, not just saying it because his hospitality was good, Dana White cares about the fighters, he cares about the sport, I can see it."

Watch Hearn's full interview below:

Eddie Hearn claims Dana White is a kind guy

The Matchroom Boxing promoter has revealed what it was like meeting Dana White at UFC London during an Instagram live video.

When asked about his interaction with White, Hearn seemed to be full of praise for the UFC honcho and suggested that he was very hospitable and kind. The British boxing promoter said:

"To be honest with you, what a very hospitable, kind guy. I've met him a few times, he invited me to the show. Couldn't believe it when I was sitting next to him. My first UFC fight since, is it Carwin or Darwin against Lesnar? Amazing, amazing experience, great energy, great show, loved it."

Watch Eddie Hearn's live session below:

