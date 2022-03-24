"Paddy Pimblett getting pimped" - Jake Paul reacts to 'The Baddy' revealing he made $12000 to show and $12000 to win at UFC London

Jake Paul is calling out the UFC once again for underpaying their fighters, this time taking specific aim at the amount Paddy Pimblett made at UFC London.

Pimblett recently revealed he earned just $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win for his second UFC fight against Kazula Vargas. That's the standard contracted amount for unknown fighters coming into the UFC, but 'The Baddy' doesn't exactly fit that bill.

Pimblett has been selling out UK arenas for years with Cage Warriors prior to his arrival in the UFC, and it was clear from the crowd reaction that he was already a fan favorite at UFC London.

Jake Paul took to social media to register his disgust at the low figure.

"Paddy Pimblett getting pimped. Who manages these guys?"

Paddy Pimblett's manager is Graham Boylan, but this isn't a case of Pimblett being mismanaged. Boylan and Pimblett had turned down similar UFC contracts in the past as local promotion Cage Warriors was paying Pimblett more. But after four years they recognized the UFC wasn't going to budge on signing Pimblett for more than the standard starting rate.

Boylan went on to sign a multi-million dollar deal for Pimblett to be a brand ambassador for Barstool Sports. Pimblett has also earned himself $50,000 performance of the night bonuses in both his UFC fights thus far. And according to 'The Baddy,' if the UFC wants him fighting tougher opponents, they're going to have to add a few zeros to his contract.

Paddy Pimblett isn't a fan of Jake Paul's 'fake' fighter pay talk

Paddy Pimblett has taken shots at Jake Paul multiple times over the past year. Leading up to his UFC debut, Pimblett said he'd happily move from lightweight up to middleweight to box the younger Paul brother. And all that talk from Jake Paul advocating for better fighter pay? Pimblett thinks it's just part of Paul's feud with Dana White.

"He's just doing that for his own publicity... That's why the only thing that's pi**ing me off about it, people are like, 'Aah, he's actually being good for MMA fighters.' He's not. He just wants to make a show of Dana White and that's the perfect way of doing it."

Watch Pimblett discuss Jake Paul on the Chattin' Pony show below.

